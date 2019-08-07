SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SLM worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $2,409,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $14,579,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

