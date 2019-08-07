SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 210.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 661,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,980. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $106.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

