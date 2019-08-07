Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. The company’s expanding product portfolio and growing clout of connectivity solutions are key catalysts. Accelerated deployment of 5G favors growth prospects. Moreover, emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, and wearables hold promise. Estimates have remained stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. Notably, Skyworks stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, customer concentration from the likes of Apple and Huawei remains headwind. In fact, blacklisting of Huawei by BIS compelled Skyworks to trim outlook, which limits near-term growth prospects. Also, the company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cascend Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,750. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.31.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,878,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $165,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,703. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

