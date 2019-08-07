Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.50 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.50 EPS.

SWKS traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.90. 2,908,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,031. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $18,295,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,878,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,703. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 229,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 712,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.