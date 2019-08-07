Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SIRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.