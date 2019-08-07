Simplex Trading LLC Sells 7,233 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,443.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,053. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.