Simplex Trading LLC Sells 360 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $103.25 and a 12-month high of $136.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74.

