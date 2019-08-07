Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 51,909 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,909 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,697,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 918,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

