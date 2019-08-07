Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 268.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LABD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 80,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,271. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08.

