Silverway 1-Day Volume Tops $8.18 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $73.20 million and $8.18 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006294 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,628.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.90 or 0.02888198 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.01035899 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007027 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

