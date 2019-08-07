Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Siemens has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Siemens will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

