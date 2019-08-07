Sicart Associates LLC Sells 225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,655,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $27,046,432. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,781.50. 1,277,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,929.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.