Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 96.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

