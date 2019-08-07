Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.66 and last traded at $42.22, approximately 771,473 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 409,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.89.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.