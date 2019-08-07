Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,279,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,070,000 after buying an additional 398,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BAM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 128,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,713. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

