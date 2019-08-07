Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.03. 870,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.56. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.41.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

