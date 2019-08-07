Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $520.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,336,282 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.41. 97,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.21. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $523.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

