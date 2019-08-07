Shekel (JEW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,762.00

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Shekel has a total market cap of $63,762.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shekel has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shekel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007357 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004383 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Shekel

Shekel (CRYPTO:JEW) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . The official website for Shekel is shekel.io

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

