SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 4,592 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

FedEx stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

