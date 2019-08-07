SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.57. 835,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,191. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $358.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

