SFE Investment Counsel Buys 1,957 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,459 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,081,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,384. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

