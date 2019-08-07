SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 18,625 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3,000.9% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 287,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,068 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 622,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 159,160 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

