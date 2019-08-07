Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,980.50. Severn Trent shares last traded at $1,966.50, with a volume of 529,504 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,115.40 ($27.64).

The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,053.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 56.02 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $37.35. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,035 ($26.59), for a total value of £104,253.05 ($136,225.08).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

