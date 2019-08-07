Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 12.2% Following Earnings Beat

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares shot up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, 306,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 422,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, Director Noubar Afeyan acquired 8,888,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,067.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,504,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

