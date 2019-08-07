Sentivate Hits Market Cap of $4.04 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Sentivate has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $591,080.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.04766997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041013 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,174,868,781 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

