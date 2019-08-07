SemGroup Corp (SEMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.472 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

SemGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. SemGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 2,700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SemGroup to earn ($0.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -429.5%.

Get SemGroup alerts:

SEMG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 20,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,757. SemGroup has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $885.39 million, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $567.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SemGroup will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

SEMG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SemGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.