Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will announce sales of $153.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.90 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $124.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $617.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.20 million to $626.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $654.80 million, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $664.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

SIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the period.

SIC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.88. 93,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,177. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.