Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 586,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,145. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $864.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Select Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Shauf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 636,474 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.