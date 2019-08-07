SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Trading Up 6.3%

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.76, approximately 992,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 690,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile (NYSE:SSW)

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

