SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

SSW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,356. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

