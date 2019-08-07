Seaport Global Securities Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.42. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.84 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

