Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Seanergy Maritime’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHIP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 92,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,428. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.