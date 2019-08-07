Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.25 ($53.78).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €50.85 ($59.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a fifty-two week high of €50.75 ($59.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.57.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

