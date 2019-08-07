Scisys Group (LON:SSY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Scisys Group PLC (LON:SSY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $250.29. Scisys Group shares last traded at $251.00, with a volume of 7,394 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scisys Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Scisys Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $74.31 million and a PE ratio of 52.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.

SCISYS Group PLC provides IT services to large corporations and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers integrated solutions and products for ground and onboard systems, as well as on-site engineering and operations support, and professional consulting services for the management and procurement of space and space-related projects.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Scisys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scisys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.