SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Director M. Mendel Pinson Purchases 10,000 Shares

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Director M. Mendel Pinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 220,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,777. SciPlay Corp has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

