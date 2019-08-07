Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $670.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

