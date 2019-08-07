SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Decreased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,108,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 845.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $144,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,407 shares of company stock worth $13,527,524 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.04. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $249.96.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $252.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

