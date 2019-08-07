Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 358,063 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Actiam N.V. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Microsoft by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after buying an additional 867,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,974,703,000 after buying an additional 672,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.13. 7,539,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,311,778. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,049.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock worth $3,783,500 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

