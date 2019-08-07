Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.21

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.21 and last traded at C$9.12, with a volume of 244608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David E. De Witt sold 10,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,821,108.25. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 373,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$2,614,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,954,530. Insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,765 over the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

