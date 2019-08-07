Salmat (ASX:SLM) Shares Down 3.8%

Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.51 ($0.36), 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.53 ($0.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.35.

About Salmat (ASX:SLM)

Salmat Limited provides marketing services in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Managed Services. The Marketing Solutions segment offers targeted and integrated communication services across various digital and traditional channels.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Salmat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salmat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.