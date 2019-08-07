Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SAIL traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 6,209,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,805. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54.

In other news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $38,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,012,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,371,000 after buying an additional 507,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 83,249 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 969,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,867,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,635,000 after acquiring an additional 129,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

