Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SAIL traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 6,209,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,805. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54.
In other news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $38,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.
Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.