Saia Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Saia in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SAIA opened at $78.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.17. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Saia by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Saia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Saia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

