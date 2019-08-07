Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Market Capitalization Hits $9.48 Million

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00768343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011428 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Safe Exchange Coin

SAFEX is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange . The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

