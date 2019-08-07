Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sabre by 1,739.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sabre by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 736,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,840. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Sabre has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.