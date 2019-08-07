RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €33.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.29 ($29.41).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE opened at €25.01 ($29.08) on Monday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.35.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.