Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $45.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

