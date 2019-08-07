RTC Group (LON:RTC) Releases Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.86 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

RTC remained flat at $GBX 51.50 ($0.67) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. RTC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. RTC Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

