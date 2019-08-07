RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Receives GBX 646.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 644.44 ($8.42).

Several brokerages have commented on RSA. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 627 ($8.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 539.40 ($7.05). 2,793,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 574.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

