Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.40. 125,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.