Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Lifted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.